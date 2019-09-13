Rough Riders hoping for best start in 45 years

The Roosevelt high school football team is 4-0 so far this season. As a date with Pac-Five on Friday approaches, the Rough Riders are on the verge of doing something they haven’t done in 45 years.

1974 was the last time Roosevelt began a season with a 5-0 record. That could change if the ‘Riders don’t get upset by 2-2 Pac-Five at Aloha Stadium at 4:45pm on Friday.

The Rough Riders and Kaiser are the two undefeated squads in Division II of the OIA. The Cougars are 5-0 this season, but only 3-0 in league play, while all four of Roosevelt’s wins have come in league play.

“We all got the same dream, said senior DB/WR Aalona Monteilh. “We have a big target on our back. We’re just trying to get further and win states. It’s a lot of competition out here. We all help each other. Get each other better. It’s only going to help us get to the top.”

Roosevelt has gone from the hunted to the hunters in just one season. Last year’s OIA D-II champs feel it.

“I don’t think we’ve changed a whole lot,” said Rough Riders head coach Kui Kahooilihala. “We’re still trying to climb that hill in our division. Trying to get to the top. Because this year, now more so, guys are coming after us. There’s s target on our back and everybody knows that. So we got to work even harder.”

Game time for Friday’s contest versus Pac-Five is 4:45pm at Aloha Stadium.