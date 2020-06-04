Rosario, Wu-Yelland listed among ESPN’s top 150 MLB Draft prospects

Waiakea outfielder Kala’i Rosario and Hawaii pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland were both listed on ESPN’s 2020 top 150 prospects list in advance of next week’s MLB Draft, which takes place from June 10-11.

Rosario, who has signed collegiately to play at California Baptist, was ranked No. 114. Wu-Yelland, who is a junior at UH, was ranked at 138. They are the only players with Hawaii ties to make the list.

A total of 160 selections will be made in the 2020 MLB Draft, which will occur over five rounds instead of its usual 40. All five rounds will be televised on ESPN.