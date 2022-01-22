‘Rooting for him’: June Jones expresses support for Timmy Chang after former QB lands head coaching job

HONOLULU, HI – NOVEMBER 6: University of Hawaii’s head coach June Jones gives last minute instructions to quarterback Timmy Chang during second quarter play between University of Hawaii and Louisiana Tech University at Aloha Stadium, November 6, 2004 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Marco Garcia/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** June Jones;Timmy Chang

Although the University of Hawaii football coaching search didn’t end the way June Jones wanted it to, he’s still trying to be supportive of the outcome.

Jones was originally offered the job on Friday but declined the contract, which only called for a two-year term.

On Saturday morning, UH spokesperson Dan Meisenzahl expressed on an impromptu public forum that Jones’ conduct, which included walking out of his meeting when the job was offered, was unacceptable.

The coaching search came to an end when later on Saturday, Timmy Chang accepted the job and became the 25th in program history.

Jones continued his Polynesian Bowl coaching duties as the head coach for Team Mauka on Saturday night. Team Makai emerged victorious, 17-3.

Afterwards, Jones expressed disappointment in the fact that the UH job won’t be his moving forward. But he also maintained that he wants to see Chang, his former quarterback, succeed.

“Rooting for him,” Jones said of Chang. “Hopefully he’s gonna win and do great things.”

In Chang’s introductory press conference, Chang said he hoped to speak to Jones later on Saturday night. Jones acknowledged that the two have not spoken since Change officially got the job.

“Not yet, no,” Jones said. “I’m hoping he’ll bring an offense that scores a lot of points.”

Perhaps because of the way his interviewing process was handled, Jones was noncommittal to joining Chang’s coaching staff at Hawaii in an official capacity, but he also said he wants to be there for him to help in any way that he can.

“He is one of the great kids that I coached at the university,” Jones said. “I have a lot of aloha for him and he has a lot for me. It was good to see that. I know I would’ve gotten it turned around but now Timmy gets the chance to do that.”