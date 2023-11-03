A pair of OIA football champions were crowned on Friday night at Mililani High School’s field.

In the Division II championship game, Roosevelt defeated Kaimuki 34-22. The Rough Riders and Bulldogs also met in the 2018 and 2019 OIA Division II title games, splitting the two matchups.

In the OIA Division I championship game, Waipahu pulled away from Farrington 48-26.

All four of Friday’s OIA finalists had already clinched HHSAA Tournament berths, with brackets set to be released in the coming days.



Mililani and Kahuku will meet for the OIA Open Division title on Saturday night.

Additionally, Damien outlasted ‘Iolani 42-37 for the ILH Division I crown.

