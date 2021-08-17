Roosevelt grad Taylor Caporus scores lone goal in Rainbow Wahine soccer’s 1-0 exhibition victory over Tusculum

The University of Hawai’i women’s soccer team opened their two game exhibition schedule on Tuesday with a win over Tusculum University.

Junior forward Taylor Caporus scored the lone goal of the match, hitting the back of the net in the 82nd minute on an assist from Kelci Sumida. The goal scoring connection was homegrown as Caporus is a Roosevelt graduate and Sumida was a standout at Moanalua.

Lauren Marquez tended the goal for UH but the Rainbow Wahine defense allowed her to take it easy as the Pioneers were unable to record a shot on goal in the match.

The long awaited win came over six hundred days since the team last played a match as the 2020 Big West Conference season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The match was held on the Lower Campus grass practice fields. The matchup but was closed to fans due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Rainbow Wahine will next play HPU on Sunday in another exhibition game before opening their season on August 27th against North Texas at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex. Whether or not fans will be permitted has not been officially announced by UH.