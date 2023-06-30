The Ka Makana Ali‘i Shopping Center is set to host a Football Camp featuring Pro Football Hall of Fame Safety, Ronnie Lott.

The camp will be held on Thursday, July 13, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Kapolei High School Football Complex.

The event is free of charge and aims to educate children aged 7 through 14 on the fundamentals of football and sportsmanship.

Registration for the camp begins at noon on Monday, July 3, and is accessible via a link on the Ka Makana Ali‘i website. Participation is capped at the first 200 registrants.

Throughout the camp, attendees will receive direct guidance from Lott and a team of skilled coaches. The high-energy program emphasizes skill development, ensuring all participants can engage fully, irrespective of their current skill level, position, or previous experience.

The event has been made possible by Ka Makana Ali‘i, Kapolei High School, Hurricanes Head Coach Darren Hernandez, DeBartolo Development, All Stars Helping Kids, and Ronnie Lott.

Lott boasts an illustrious 14-season career in the NFL, including 10 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, where he secured four Super Bowl titles. Renowned for his aggressive style and passion for the sport, Lott was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility and has been named to both the NFL’s 75th and 100th Anniversary Teams.