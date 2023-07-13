Pro Football Hall of Famer and four time Super Bowl champion Ronnie Lott hit the field with island youth at Ka Makana Ali’i’s free football camp held at Kapolei High School on Thursday.

“When I came here a long time ago, it was amazing because I was influenced by the beauty, the nature, the values of the people here, much different than places that you go around the world,” Lott said. “People here respect you for a lot of interesting things beyond how I played. But they respect you because they know that you care.”

The clinic saw participation from over 200 kids, aged 7 to 14, focusing on fundamentals and sportsmanship. The event also served as a fundraising effort for Kapolei’s LA road trip planned for the fall.

'People here respect you for a lot of a lot of interesting things beyond how I played' – After playing 10 Pro Bowls in #Hawaii, Ronnie Lott returned to the islands to host youth football camp in Kapolei https://t.co/VO8hqYpCOW🤙🏽@RonnieLottHOF @KapoleiHigh @KaMakanaAlii pic.twitter.com/yA9yKUosl7 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) July 14, 2023

Hurricanes Head Coach Darren Hernandez was awestruck by the presence of the All-American and national championship winning alum of USC.

“What an absolute legend,” Hernandez said with a smile. “It always strikes me that some of these guys, you look at them and they’re larger than life figures but most of the guys we meet are just regular down to earth people and really good dudes.”

Lott is no stranger to the islands, having appeared in 10 Pro Bowls, all of which took place at Aloha Stadium.

“We are very fortunate in that those years to come here and play a lot of football in front of these fans, but at the same time, I respect these fans because, man, they meant so much to us in the National Football League,” Lott said. “This was a big deal. It was a big deal to come here and show up in the play and had some great moments up here.”

The former NFL star, now residing in Cupertino, Calif., is the founder and president of All Stars Helping Kids, a nonprofit organization committed to creating opportunities in education, health, and life skills for disadvantaged youth for over 26 years.