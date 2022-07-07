Romeo Crennel and Mark Richt have been named the head coaches for the 2023 Polynesian Bowl.

Crennel has over five decades of coaching experience and was the head coach of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns from 2005 to 2008. He was also the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2011 on an interim basis and 2012 on a permanent basis until he was let go by the club. He was also the interim head coach for the Houston Texans in 2020.

Richt was the head coach for Georgia from 2001 to 2015, where he guided Georgia to a 2008 Sugar Bowl victory over Hawaii. He also coached his alma mater, Miami, from 2016 to 2018.

Crennel and Richt are both retired coaches.

The 2023 Polynesian Bowl will be held on Jan. 20 and will air live on NFL Network at 4 p.m. It will be held at Kamehameha’s Kūnuiākea Stadium for the second year in a row.