Roman Wilson hauls in long pass for Michigan during rout to Georgia in CFP semifinals

Saint Louis alum and Maui native Roman Wilson hauled in a long pass for Michigan in its College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Georgia on Friday.
Wilson caught one pass for 42 yards, setting up Michigan’s first score of the game in the second quarter.
Wilson finishes his 2021 sophomore campaign with 25 receptions for a total of 420 yards and three touchdowns.
The Wolverines lost 34-11 to the Bulldogs. The national championship game between Georgia and Alabama will take place on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis with kickoff set for 3 p.m.
Also on Friday, Jayden de Laura, Wilson’s quarterback at Saint Louis, threw for 45 yards on 9-for-19 passing in a 24-21 loss to Central Michigan in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. De Laura did not play in the second half after an apparent lower body injury.