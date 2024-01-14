Saint Louis alumnus and Maui native Roman Wilson has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, forgoing his final year of college eligibility at the University of Michigan.

Wilson announced his decision on social media on Sunday.

Wilson had a breakout year in 2023, hauling in 12 touchdowns on 48 receptions and 789, finishing as the leading receiver for the Wolverines.

Michigan went a perfect 15-0, defeating Washington in the national championship game. Against the Huskies, Wilson hauled in three passes for a total of 54 yards.