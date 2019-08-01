Rolovich says ‘guys are stepping up’ in absence of injured ‘Bows center Levao

The University of Hawaii football team continued training camp on Thursday where returning center Kohl Levao remained off the field due to an undisclosed injury.

Head Coach Nick Rolovich revealed after practice that the although the team is optimistic that the 6-foot-6, 340-pound senior from Aberdeen, Washington will return for Hawaii’s season opener against Arizona on August 24, UH will spend a significant amount of team preparing without Levao.

“Not much more than that he’s probably going to miss the majority of training camp and then we’ll reevaluate and see how he goes. It’s not a year ending thing, so, it’s not a good thing but we got enough depth o-line wise and we got some ownership in that deal where they believe in each other and guys are stepping up,” Rolovich told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

In 2018 as a transfer from the City College of San Francisco, Levao started all 14 games, with the first 11 games at right tackle before moving to center for the final three contests, helping pave the way for an offense that finished ninth nationally in passing.

“It’s a tough blow, because he’s kind of a leader right? So now it’s time for somebody else to step up and take control of the thing,” said Rolovich.

In Levao’s absence, there are options for the Rainbow Warriors as redshirt junior Taaga Tuulima of ‘iolani started the first 11 games of the year at center. Eastern Illinois transfer Eliki Tanuvasa was named an FCS Freshman All-American in 2018 after playing in all 11 games as a freshman, starting 10 at center. However, the player taking the lion-share of snaps with the first-team over the last two days has been returning right-guard Solo Vaipulu with Micah Vanterpool sliding into Vaipulu’s guard position.

“I’m not sure how many games we won with Ta’aga at enter, Eliki has had a really nice spring and a beginning to camp, and Solo is somebody we thought about at some point possibly being able to move over to center, probably just happened a little quicker than we thought,” said Rolovich.

Per UH: #HawaiiFB Training Camp practices Friday & Saturday will be held OFF CAMPUS due to impending weather conditions and will be CLOSED to the public. @NickRolovich told me the team is looking to open a future practice to the public ahead of season opener #GoBows pic.twitter.com/LMnsY9zGju — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 1, 2019

The Rainbow Warriors will continue training camp with practices on Friday and Saturday.

Due to the impending weather conditions from Tropical Storm Erick, UH has moved both practices off campus and will be closed to the public. Rolovich said following practice that he intends to open a future practice to the public to make up for the closures this weekend. It was planned that Friday and Saturday’s practices would be the final workouts open to the public for the remainder of the season.