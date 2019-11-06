Rolovich says decision on ‘Bows quarterback vs. San Jose State would be made later in the week

With four games remaining on the schedule, the magic number is two for the University of Hawaii football team to secure bowl eligibility in back to back seasons for the first time in over ten years.

The Rainbow Warriors will look to cut that number in half when they return to Aloha Stadium on Saturday to face San Jose State.

The ‘Bows are coming off of a painful three point loss to arch-rival Fresno State, and will enter the outing with questions at the quarterback position.

Both Cole McDonald and Chevan Cordeiro played this past weekend with McDonald, who has started all nine games this season, being replaced late in the fourth quarter, which sparked a UH comeback, tying the game 38 with just over a minute remaining before the Bulldogs won the game as time expired.

Obviously, both players bring their own style to the Run-N-Shoot offense and according to head coach Nick Rolovich, how or if both will be used in Saturday’s game appears to be as fluid as the routes that the offense is known for.

Chevan Cordeiro

“We’ll go through the week to practice. You know, I think obviously Chevs brought an energy each time he’s come in. Cole has done so many good things for us to be in the position we’re at, as far as offensive production,” Rolovich said. “You could say it’s a good problem, it’s a difficult problem. You’ve got two good kids that are living out their life dream, and you know, only one guy gets to play at a time.”

“Many options. I think we’ll just continue through the week of practice and see how it goes as we get further, closer towards the game.”

Through the first nine games of the year, McDonald has gone 226-for-355 (64 percent) with 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Cordeiro, who in the season opener led a comeback against Arizona in the second half, is 26-for-51 for 372 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. In the lone start of his career, he led UH to a come from behind win over Wyoming, weeks before leading a fourth quarter comeback against UNLV.

Kickoff between the Rainbow Warriors and Spartans, is set for Saturday at 6:00pm at Aloha Stadium.