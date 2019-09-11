Rolovich says ‘Bows are confident but not ‘stupid’, aware of challenge that awaits them at Washington

The University of Hawai’i football team will face its third consecutive Pac-12 opponent when it travels to No. 23 Washington for a none-conference match-up at Husky Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 14. Kick-off is 4:30 p.m. PT (1:30 p.m. HT) and will be televised nationally on the Pac-12 Network.

UH opens the season with its third consecutive Pac-12 opponent after defeating Arizona and Oregon State.

UH is one of only three teams nationally with two wins over Power 5 teams this year along with Clemson and North Carolina.

“They know that if they stay together, it’s 60 minutes of football, they only get 11 guys. The field is the same size, and I think they have a genuine love for playing together and being with each other. I think that’s the main ingredient in giving yourself a chance,” said head coach Nick Rolovich following Tuesday’s practice.

Since 2006, UH’s last eight wins against Power 5 conferences have come against Pac-12 opponents. UH has never beaten three Power 5 teams in the same season.

UH ranks fourth nationally in passing (428.5) while quarterback Cole McDonald is No. 3 in total offense (419.5), No. 4 in passing (399.5) and passing TDs (8).

Wide receivers Cedric Byrd is No. 2 in receiving yards (142.5) and No. 3 in receptions (10.5) while JoJo Ward is the nation’s leader in receiving TDs (5).

“It’s just another number. We’re just zero and zero this week, we’re not looking at Washington any different than we would have looked at Arizona or Oregon State. We’re not going in there with cocky heads. We’re going in there with the mindset to work, and the mindset to compete and obviously play a full game or four quarters of our best football against a great team,” added quarterback Cole McDonald.

A win would give UH a 3-0 start for the second consecutive season, a feat last accomplished in 1981 & ’82.

“I think beating two Pac12 teams has given them a little bit of belief that they can handle it, now I think they’re not stupid. They know that Washington has been better than Arizona and Oregon State in the Pac12. They understand that it’s on the road, it’s going to be loud, it’s going to be wet. They’ll be getting on a plane for the first time this year, so there’s a little bit more, but I think this team will handle it well,” said Rolovich.

UH and Washington have met five previous times with UW holding a slim 3-2 advantage The Huskies have won the last two meetings in 2011 and ’14.

The series began in 1938 in Honolulu and the teams didn’t meet again until 1973 in Seattle. In that latter meeting, Hawai’i, as 50-point underdogs, pulled off one of the biggest upsets in school history with a 10-7 victory. In 2007, UH won 35-28 in Honolulu to complete an undefeated regular season (12-0).

GAME INFO:

Who: Hawai’i (2-0) vs. #23/21 Washington (1-1)

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019

Time: 4:30 p.m. PT/1:30 p.m. HT

Where: Seattle, Wash.

Stadium: Husky Stadium (70,130)

Television: Pac-12 Network (Spectrum Ch. 232/HD 1232 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 1031). Ted Robinson (play-by-play), Yogi Roth (analyst) and Lewis Johnson (sidelines).

Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play) and John Veneri (analyst). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman hosts the “Countdown To Kickoff” at 11:30 a.m. HT. KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i).

Video Streaming: pac-12.com/live or the Pac-12 Now app

Audio Streaming: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawaii app

Live Stats: GoHuskies.com

Series Information: Washington leads 3-2