Rolovich provides latest update on Eletise’s eligibility ahead of Arizona game

Michael Eletise is back in Hawaii, but doesn’t know when he’ll be able to suit up to play for the Rainbow Warrior football team.

The former All-State offensive lineman from Kaiser High and four-star prospect, transferred from the University of Arizona earlier this year and has been trying to secure a transfer waiver to play this season.

Eletise, who played in all 12 games for the Wildcats this past season, still doesn’t know his fate ahead of the 2019 season-opener against his former school.

According to UH, the ball is in Arizona’s court, as they will need to ‘sign off’ on papers that would allow Eletise to be eligible, however, the deadline for them to do so comes after kickoff on Saturday.

“We’re still waiting,” said head coach Nick Rolovich. “Since he’s coming from Arizona, I don’t necessarily anticipate an answer before kickoff. But if they want to, that’s fine too.”

As a senior in 2016, Eletise was named as ESPN’s ninth-best offensive tackle. He joins a Warriors team that returns all five-starters from the offensive line from last season.