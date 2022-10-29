The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team outlasted UC Davis 16-25, 25-12, 28-26, 19-25, 15-9 on the road at UC Davis on Saturday evening.

Hawaii improves to 14-6 overall and 11-1 in Big West Conference play to extend its conference lead, while UC Davis drops to 9-13 overall and 4-8 in Big West matches.

After sweeping UC Riverside on Thursday, the Rainbow Wahine came out flat in the first set but rallied to take the match, giving head coach Robyn Ah Mow her 100th career victory at the helm.

Middle blocker Amber Igiede had match-highs of 24 kills and seven blocks, while freshman Caylen Alexander added 18 kills.

For UC Davis, Demari Webb had a team-high 21 kills, while Casi Newman had a match-high 53 assists.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is another homestand, starting with Long Beach State on Friday at 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.