Former Hawaii based Icon Sport middleweight champion Robbie Lawler successfully ended his career on Saturday with a knockout win at UFC 290 in Las Vegas.

Lawler, who had announced that his bout against Niko Price would be his last, secured an opening round TKO victory in the UFC 290 prelims main event televised on ESPN.

Lawler, who fought in the UFC earlier in his career, went 4-1 between 2005 and 2007 in fights held at the Neal Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii won his first pro title in a bout against Niko Vitale. He also defended the title against Vitale along with regaining the belt lost to Jason Miller with a win over Frank Trigg.

Following his stint in the islands he would return to the UFC and eventually capture the welterweight championship.

At 41 years of age, Lawler ends his career with a record of 30-16.

Earlier in the card, Hawaii born Kamuela Kirk lost by unanimous decision to Esteban Ribovics in the lightweight division.