Eighteen years after winning his first championship in Hawaii-based Icon Sport, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler is set to enter the octagon for the last time this weekend. He will face Niko Price at UFC 290 in a fight that marks the end of his illustrious career.

The 41-year-old Lawler, who currently holds a career record of 29-16, rekindled his career in the islands, posting a 4-1 record at the Neal Blaisdell Center following his initial stint in the UFC. He holds fond memories of his journey, one that ultimately led him back to the UFC and, eventually, into the Hall of Fame.

Reminiscing on his time in Hawaii, Lawler said, “Oh, it was great. I actually moved up to 185, so there was no more weight cutting. I would just go there and I’d eat kalbi and mac salad and rice.”

He continued, “I grew as a fighter. I loved the rules. It was pride rules. And what I didn’t get very much was this, I did not have to do very much media like it was just like show up there on vacation… And then I just go out there and fight and then go eat food.”

Lawler is undeniably one of the iconic faces and personalities of Hawaii’s MMA glory days. His upcoming bout against Niko Price, who boasts a record of 14-4, will be the main event of the UFC 290 prelims.

The prelims will begin at 2 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPN this Saturday.