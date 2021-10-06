Road Trip Preview: Rainbow Wahine takes four match winning streak to California for matches against UCSD & UC Irvine

The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (7-5, 4-0 Big West) heads back to California for a pair of Big West Conference matches. The Rainbow Wahine will take on one of the conferences newest members, UC San Diego on Friday, Oct. 8 at 4:00 p.m. HT. UH will then battle UC Irvine on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 2:00 p.m. HT.

HAWAI’I (7-5, 4-0 Big West) vs. UC San Diego (6-10. 3-2 BWC); UC Irvine (11-4, 4-1 BWC) Date | Time | Opponent Friday, Oct. 8 at 4:00 p.m. HT | Saturday, Oct. 9 at 2:00 p.m. HT Location RIMAC Arena (4,000) – San Diego, Calif. | Bren Events Center (5,000) – Irvine, Calif. Live Stream ESPN+ Radio ESPN Honolulu – Both Friday and Saturday matches | Tiff Wells (Play-by-play) Live Stats at UC San Diego | at UC Irvine Game Notes Hawai’i | (PDF) | UC San Diego (PDF) | UC Irvine (Stats only) (PDF) Social Media @HawaiiWVB | #GoBows | @HawaiiWVB | Facebook

This is just UH’s second meeting against UC San Diego. UH is 1-0 against the Tritons. Hawai’i defeated UCSD, 15-2, 15-7, 15-13 on 10/8/82.

UH is 41-1 all-time against UC Irvine. In 2019, UCI won in Honolulu, snapping its 40-match losing streak to UH, via a reverse sweep. UH took the first two sets, but the Anteaters rallied to stun the ‘Bows, 25-11, 25-21, 23-25, 16-25, 13-15, On the road, UH swept, 27-25, 25-17, 25-21.

Hawai’i defeated both Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton in Honolulu to remain one of two unbeaten schools left in Big West Conference play.

Setter Kate Lang earned her second-straight Big West Freshman of the Week award after recorded her first two double-doubles of her career. On Sunday, Lang dished out a career-high 51 assists with a career-high 17 digs

Van Sickle continues to lead the Rainbow Wahine in kills (172), attacks (440), kill/set (4.00), service aces (15), digs (139), total points (203.0), and points/set (4.72). Van Sickle is ranked No. 2 in the league in kill/set and points/set.

Amber Igiede leads UH in hitting percentage (.343), total blocks with 54 (block solo 9/block assist 45) and blocks/set (1.26). Only Igiede and Skyler Williams are averaging over a block a set.

Making an impact for UH in the back row this past week was freshman libero Tayli Ikenaga . Ikenaga came up with five digs during UH’s sweep over Long Beach State. Against Cal State Fullerton, she came up huge with a career-high 24 digs. It marked the seventh time this season that she’s recorded double-digit digs and the first time with 20+ digs in her young career. For the season, she is second on the team with 134 digs, trailing Van Sickle for the team-lead by just five digs (139).

As a team, UH leads the Big West and is ranked 34th in the NCAA with 2.55 blocks per set. UH ranks second in the conference with 12.58 assists per set and 16.05 digs per set.

The Big West canceled the 2020-21 women’s volleyball season on December 10, 2020. The Big West and the Ivy League were the only two D-I conferences to cancel the fall sports season in 2020-21.

23 different schools did not compete in women’s volleyball in 2020-21, all 11 Big West schools, all 8 Ivy League schools and Saint Francis (NEC), Saint Peter’s (MAAC), Alabama A&M and Alabama State (SWAC).

Five different Rainbow Wahine trained or competed with the BeachBows program this past spring. Highlighted by No. 1/2 pairing Brooke Van Sickle and Amber Igiede , the BeachBows finished runner-up in the Big West at the conference tournament.

The Rainbow Wahine were picked to win the conference by the BWC coaches. The defending champions from 2019 received seven first place votes and 117 total points. Cal Poly received four first place votes and 11 total points.

Hawai’i is the second-tallest team in the Big West in 2021, with an average height of 71.82 inches. The tallest team, Cal Poly, has an average height of 71.91 inches, 0.09 inches taller, or 2.23 millimeters taller.