Road Trip Preview: Rainbow Wahine bring seven match winning streak to California

The No. 19 University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (20-3, 10-2 Big West embarks on its final regular season roadtrip of the season. The Rainbow Wahine will take on UC Davis on Friday, Nov. 8 at 5:00 p.m. After a day off on Saturday, Hawai’i will head down the I-5 to take on UC Riverside on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 12:00 p.m. HT. On Monday, the Rainbow Wahine rose two spots to No. 19 in the AVCA Top 25 Coaches Poll and six spots to No. 11 in the NCAA RPI.

MATCH #24

TEAMS: No. 19 Hawai’i (20-3, 10-2 Big West) vs. UC Davis (13-11, 5-6 Big West)

DATE: Friday, Nov. 8, 2019

TIME: 5:00 p.m. HT

SITE: The Pavilion – Davis, Calif.

STREAMING VIDEO: BigWest.tv

RADIO: CBS Sports Radio Hawaii AM 1500 – Tiff Wells (play-by-play)

AUDIO STREAMING: cbssportshawaii.com -or- the Sideline Hawaii app.

LIVE STATS: ucdavisaggis.com

SERIES HISTORY: Hawai’i leads UC Davis 14-1 all-time. Earlier this season, the ‘Bows recorded a reverse sweep over the Aggies, 22-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 15-12 on Oct. 20.

MATCH #25

TEAMS: No. 19 Hawai’i (20-3, 10-2 Big West) vs. UC Riverside (5-17, 1-10 Big West)

DATE: Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019

TIME: 12:00 p.m. HT

SITE: SRC Arena – Riverside, Calif.

STREAMING VIDEO: BigWest.tv

RADIO: CBS Sports Radio Hawaii AM 1500 ]- Tiff Wells (play-by-play)

AUDIO STREAMING: CBSSportsHawaii.com -or- the Sideline Hawaii app.

LIVE STATS: gohighlanders.com

SERIES HISTORY: Hawai’i holds a 26-0 record over the Highlanders. Earlier this season, UH swept the Highlanders, 25-17, 25-18, 25-12.