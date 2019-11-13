Road Trip Preview: Rainbow Wahine Basketball to face LMU & Pepperdine this week

After a 61-58 season-opening win at home against San Diego State, the University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team will go on its first road trip of the season with stops at Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine.

Game 2:

TEAMS: Hawai’i (1-0) vs. Loyola Marymount (0-1)

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, 7:00 p.m. PT

WHERE: Gersten Pavilion

TELEVISION: None

VIDEO STREAMING: WCC Network

RADIO: None

LIVE STATS: www.hawaiiathletics.com

Game 3:

TEAMS: Hawai’i (1-0) vs. Pepperdine (1-1)

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, 7:00 p.m. PT

WHERE: Firestone Fieldhouse

TELEVISION: None

VIDEO STREAMING: WCC Network

RADIO: None

LIVE STATS: www.hawaiiathletics.com

Game Notes-

• UH notched its first season-opening win since 2015 on Nov. 5 with a 61-58 victory over San Diego State. The 2015-16 season was the last time UH won the Big West Conference Tournament and went to the NCAA tournament.

• Juniors Amy Atwell and Lauren Rewers paced the offense as each notched double-doubles for the ‘Bows. Atwell led the one-two punch with 17 points and a career-high 11 rebounds, while Rewers notched 16 points and 10 rebounds. It was the first time UH had two players record double-doubles in the same game since Feb. 24, 2018, against Long Beach State when Sarah Toeaina and Lahni Salanoa accomplished the feat.

• Once UH returns to the island of O’ahu from its trip to California, the ‘Bows will host back-to-back weeks of tournaments at the Stan Sheriff Center. The first will be from Nov. 22-24 with the Bank of Hawai’I Classic, followed by the Heineken Rainbow Wahine Showdown from Nov. 29- Dec. 1.

•The ‘Bows hosted Pepperdine last season for the season-opener losing 65-64, setting the tone for a five-game losing streak to start the season. In the all-time series, UH holds a slight advantage at 6-5 with the last win coming in 2000 at home. The last time UH beat Pepperdine on the road was in 1983.

FRESHMAN DEBUT

The stat line of three points, three rebounds, and three assists may not grab headlines, but when it’s a freshman point guard making her debut as a starter, it’ll make you take notice. Nae Nae Calhoun played a combined 27 minutes to accumulate the stat line while only committing one turnover. Most notably with Calhoun as the general of the offense, UH only committed seven turnovers, last season UH had just three games of single-digit turnovers in 32 contests.

TEAM BUILDING BROUGHT TO YOU BY THE U.S. MILITARY

While most teams were in the midst of the usual practice schedule in late October, UH went to the Schofield Barracks of the U.S. Military on the island of O’ahu. The team went through various camps and drills to work on leadership and team building. The same courses the incoming cadets of the U.S. military go through.