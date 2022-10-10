University of Hawaii women’s volleyball standouts Riley Wagoner and Caylen Alexander earned Big West Conference honors on Monday.

Wagoner was named the Offensive Player of the Week, while Alexander was named Freshman of the Week for the third time in a row.

In Saturday’s win over UC San Diego, Wagoner had a career-high 25 kills, while Alexander registered a double-double of 16 kills and 14 digs.

Monday marked Wagoner’s second time winning the OPOW award. The first time she won the award was in October 2021. Meanwhile, Alexander has already won Big West Freshman of the Week honors four times.

The Rainbow Wahine are currently 9-5 overall and are the only undefeated team in Big West Conference play at 6-0.