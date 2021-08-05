One month away from the University of Hawaii football team playing on campus at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Athletics Director David Matlin confirmed that fans will be required to be vaccinated in order to attend.

As a guest on PBS Hawaii’s Insights, Matlin said that fans would also be required to wear masks at this time as rising COVID-19 cases are seen in Hawaii.

“Right now the plan is that fans will need to be vaccinated to be able to attend. We’re gonna have an app where you can upload your vaccine card to and it can get verified,” said Matlin. “For people who don’t have a smartphone, we’ll have a mechanism at the gate for showing your vaccine card. I think masks will be contingent on when we get there but right now, I’d say we’d need masks outside along w the vaccine where we are today the thing we hope for is that things will get better throughout the season, and we can open up a little bit, but that’s what we anticipate.”

‘Right now the plan is that fans will need to be vaccinated’, University of Hawaii confirms that vaccine will be required to attend ‘Bows Football games https://t.co/Rlvcs7euFz #HawaiiFB #GoBows @pbshawaii // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/wj13tziMTV — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 6, 2021

On Wednesday UH-Manoa confirmed its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the athletic department. Previously, receiving a COVID-19 vaccine was highly encouraged among the football team.

The Rainbow Warriors are currently in training camp ahead of their August 28 season opener at UCLA. The first home game of the season will be on September 4 against Portland State.

Just this past January it was announced that UH would play their home games on campus for the first time in the program’s history after Aloha Stadium announced that it could no longer host fans due to safety and maintenance issues with the aging venue.