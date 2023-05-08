Saint Louis and Hawaii Pacific alumnus Rico Garcia made his 2023 MLB debut over the weekend, making two appearances for the Oakland Athletics.

Garcia was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas and threw a scoreless inning on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners.

Then on Saturday, Garcia pitched 1.1 scoreless innings in a 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Garcia has also pitched for the Colorado Rockies, San Francisco Giants and Baltimore Orioles.