Hawaii’s Rico Garcia has made his return to the big leagues, having been recalled by the Oakland Athletics from Triple-A Las Vegas this past weekend.

Garcia, who hails from Kapolei and is a former pitcher for Saint Louis School and Hawaii Pacific University, delivered a scoreless inning on Friday, allowing no runs. He followed that up on Sunday with 2 1/3 innings, recording two strikeouts and allowing an earned run.

Oakland secured victories on both Friday and Saturday against the Chicago White Sox with 7-4 and 7-6 scores respectively. However, the White Sox avoided a sweep with an 8-7 win on Sunday.

The 29-year-old has now appeared in 25 games at the Major League Baseball level since 2019. Garcia has previously played for the Orioles, Giants, and Rockies.