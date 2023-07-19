The Washington Nationals announced on Wednesday that they have selected the contract of right-handed pitcher, Hawaii’s Rico Garcia.

The 29-year-old Garcia showcased promising performances in Triple-A this season, recording a 2-1 win-loss record with six saves and a 2.93 ERA. He made 24 relief appearances between Las Vegas (Oakland Athletics affiliate) and Rochester, striking out 36 batters and limiting opponents to a batting average of just .182.

This represents Garcia’s third Major League call-up this season, following seven bullpen appearances with the Athletics.

Garcia, was signed to a free agent minor league contract by the Nationals during the All-Star break after declining an option from Oakland to Las Vegas.

Garcia, a product of Saint Louis School and Hawaii Pacific University, has had stints in the Major League across four seasons. He has a career record of 1-2, with a 6.89 ERA spanning his time with Oakland (2023), Baltimore (2022), San Francisco (2020), and Colorado (2019).