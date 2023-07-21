The 2024 college baseball season will be one of change for the University of Hawaii.

Revered pitching coach Mathew Troupe resigned following the 2023 season and has since taken the same role at Loyola Marymount. Additionally, the Rainbow Warriors have lost multiple players to the MLB Draft in ace pitcher Harry Gustin and prized Hilo recruit Devin Saltiban, who signed with the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies, respectively.

Despite the departures, the ‘Bows have reinforcements coming in its 2023 recruiting class, which has multiple promising players in consensus Hawaii state Player of the Year Elijah Ickes from Kamehameha, Utah standout prep pitcher Brayden Marx, and Japan native Itsuki Takemoto, a potential two-way player for UH.

The Rainbow Warriors will start fall practice in the coming months.

“The kids that we get to campus, that any college baseball program gets to campus, will define whether they are successful on the field or not,” head coach Rich Hill told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “So those three days of the draft are pins and needles for all college coaches. There are some really good times and some really bad times. We’ve got a great roster coming back.

“The nucleus coming back, we’re old. Another word for that is experienced. That’s what I call myself, experienced. Not old, right? I love our position players. … I love the blend coming back. I believe that 2024 is our regional year and I’m super excited about it.”