Returning quarterback Chevan Cordeiro confident in state of UH program

Despite the initial shock of Nick Rolovich’s departure to take the head coaching job at Washington State on Monday night, University of Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is still happy for Rolovich and grateful for the experience of playing under him.

“I’m super happy for him,” Cordeiro told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello on Tuesday afternoon. “He did a lot for us. It’s just good for him.”

With Cole McDonald declaring for the NFL Draft on Jan. 8, all signs point to Cordeiro taking the reins as the starter behind center for the 2020 season, when he will be a redshirt sophomore.

With Rolovich gone, the program is currently in a temporary state of flux since no coaching staff is in place at the moment.

Cordeiro, as well as the rest of the team, is still determined to put together a strong 2020 season, regardless of who is at the helm.

“Me and my brothers in there, we’re still focused. We’re glued together,” Cordeiro said. “We already know what we gotta do and it’s just us and we’re keeping our circle tight.”

After going 10-5 in 2019 for their the program’s first 10-win season since 2010, UH may be in a position to promote from within to make sure the team infrastructure remains solid. When asked who he prefers, Cordeiro says he hopes he’ll play for someone in 2020 who’ll allow him to keep playing under the run and shoot offense.

“I know our AD and they’re gonna make the right decision,” Cordeiro said. “Having a coach that knows the run and shoot and just runs that offense is perfect. That’s all we know how to do. Run and shoot. That’s what worked last year and me and the boys, we’re still training.

“Even though all this is going on, we have our minds stuck on one goal, that’s to win the conference championship, and that’s all we’re focused on right now.”