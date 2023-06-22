Saint Louis defensive coordinator and longtime head coach Cal Lee is calling it a career, deciding recently that he’s retiring from coaching.

Lee is considered the greatest high school football coach of all time in Hawaii, amassing a head coaching record of 296-41-5, guiding Saint Louis to a total of 19 prep bowls and state titles.

Lee coached the Crusaders to two separate dynasties. The first came when Saint Louis won 14 straight state crowns from 1986 to 1999.

After taking over the Saint Louis job again in 2014, Lee led the Crusaders to four straight state titles from 2016 to 2019, leading the program to a national ranking in his three final seasons at the helm. He stepped down in 2020 and became the team’s defensive coordinator, while his brother, Ron, took over as head coach.

Between his two stints at Saint Louis, Lee also served as linebackers coach and defensive coordinator at the University of Hawaii, as well as the head coach of the Hawaiian Islanders of the Arena Football League’s developmental league. Lee also coached at his alma mater, Willamette, as well as at Kaiser and Kalani High School.

'I’m just so thrilled that if I can make someone enjoy the game and strive to be the best it could possibly be, I did my job' – Retiring Cal Lee reflects on legendary football coaching career https://t.co/bsfFT4USK1 🗒️ @c_shimabuku 🤙🏽 @StLouisHawaii #Cover2 #HawaiiHSFB pic.twitter.com/fq7AUqTwAU — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) June 23, 2023

“For me, it’s been over 50 years,” Lee told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “I’ve enjoyed every single bit of those years. But, you know, you need the energy, the giddy up to go. Unfortunately, I’m slowing down a little bit and I don’t want to go out there and not feel like I’m giving it 110%.

“I really enjoy the game of football. I loved it. The reason why I love it is because I had great coaches from Tommy Kaulukukui in Pop Warner days. Nine, 10 years old, to high school to college, all those coaches made me love the game so much because the way they coached me.

“The kids, they love the game and they know that the game is just the start of their careers in life and make them work hard, whatever they want to be, whatever they want to do. It’s not only on the field. I mean, yeah, you want to win games, but it’s the camaraderie that you get playing with other people. I love them. I love them because they make football enjoyable. And I’m just so thrilled that if I can make someone enjoy the game and strive to be the best it could possibly be, I did my job.”