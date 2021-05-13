Reputation earns Campbell receiver, UCF bound Titus Mokiao-Atimalala with Gatorade State Player of the Year honor

Campbell’s Titus Mokiao-Atimalala needs to make room in his suitcase for another award as the UCF bound wide receiver was announced as the 2020 Gatorade State Player of the Year.

“My parents, I just want to thank them. They made me into who I am today. It’s just a lot of love that they showed me, just to kind of choose me, just the fact that I didn’t get to have a senior year and that they kind of going off of what I did in the past, so it’s super cool just to see everything that I achieved before my senior year, so it’s a true blessing,” Mokiao-Atimalala told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

Mokiao-Atimalala who did not have a senior football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic makes it back-to-back player of the year honors as he was the 2019 Cover2 Marcus Mariota Award winner. Due to no football being played in the islands, the award recognized Titus’ accomplishments in his prep career and the reputation he built as one of the state’s top prospects.

“It’s real special. I wish we had a senior year, I wish we had one last ride but god works in mysterious ways and for him to just bless me with this award, I’m just grateful and thankful.”

Mokiao-Atimalala was a dominant pass catcher throughout his prep career, where in just three seasons of varsity football he amassed 2,915 yards and 37 touchdowns on 170 receptions, averaging a stunning 17.1 yards per catch while also recording a dozen turnovers as a safety on defense.

The four star recruit will leave for Orlando at the end of the month but has had the opportunity to already train with his future quarterback.

“As of right now I’m just finishing off school, my senior year just trying to enjoy it as much as I can. Since Dillon (Gabriel) has been down here for the last week, we’ve just been training at his house and throwing at the field, so just trying to do as much as I can to prepare myself to making this big step,” said Mokiao-Atimalala. “From when I get there it’s just about making my statement and making my presence. Just trying to do the best that I can just to earn a starting spot or at least on special teams or whatever I got to do, but it’s big man and I’m just very excited.”

Titus and the Knights will open the 2021 season on September 4, against Boise State.