The trilogy is on.

Waianae’s Max Holloway and current UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski will meet on July 2 at UFC 276 in Las Vegas’ T-Mobile arena for the UFC featherweight belt, per multiple reports.

The two have fought each other twice before, with Volkanovski taking both fights by a narrow margin. Volkanovski took the first fight 48-47, 48-47, 50-45 on Dec. 14, 2019 and the second fight 48-47, 47-48, 48-47 by split decision on July 11, 2020.

Holloway and Volkanovski previously to have a third fight in March, but Holloway withdrew due to injury. Instead, Volkanovski defeated Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273 on April 9, running his career record to 24-1, including a perfect 11-0 in the UFC.

Since losing to Volkanovski a second time, Holloway has gone on a two-fight winning streak, most recently defeating Yair Rodriguez on Nov. 13, 2021 at UFC Fight Night 197.