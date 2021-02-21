Report: UH offensive coordinator GJ Kinne to join staff at UCF

University of Hawaii football offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach GJ Kinne will reportedly join the coaching staff at UCF, according to a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Sources: #UCF is expected to hire #Hawaii offensive coordinator GJ Kinne for its offensive staff. UCF coach Gus Malzahn recruited the former C-USA offensive player of the year to Tulsa, and Kinne played under Chad Morris, Mike Norvell and others. Has made rapid rise in coaching. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) February 21, 2021

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Kinne the UH staff in 2020 as part of Todd Graham’s new coaching staff in Manoa. The Rainbow Warriors went 5-4 during the season and ended their campaign with a 28-14 win over Houston in the New Mexico Bowl. Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro passed for 14 touchdowns, 2,083 yards and six interceptions for a 62.3 completion percentage. He was also the team’s leading rusher with 483 yards and seven touchdowns.

Kinne will join Gus Malzahn’s new staff at UCF. Malzahn, who was hired at UCF on Feb. 15, inherits a Knights squad that includes quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who set Hawaii’s all-time passing record during his four years at Mililani.