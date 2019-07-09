Report: Twins showing interest in trade for All-Star Kirby Yates of Kaua’i

On the eve of making the first All-Star Game appearance of his career, Kauai native, closer Kirby Yates who is the toast of the town in San Diego as the Padres lone All-Star is at the center of trade talks at the midway point of the season.

The 32 year old with a league leading 30-saves at the break is rumored to be a target of the Minnesota Twins by multiple outlets including La Velle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Yates, who owns a 1.15 ERA to go with 60-strikeouts in just 39-innings is under contract through 2020 in San Diego who sits just two game back in the wild-card race.

The Padres are also coming off of a three game sweep of the NL leading Dodgers with Yates converting all three saves in the series, making it difficult to believe that San Diego would want to part ways with Yates, who has been nothing short of dominant in 2019. Reports have indicated that the Padres would need an “overwhelming offer” or “unforeseen haul” in order to move Yates.

In a discussion on the MLB Network on Tuesday, longtime MLB writer and analyst Peter Gammons indicated that the only reason San Diego would consider trading Yates is his age. At 32, and with one of the youngest and ‘high-ceiling’ teams in the league, San Diego could add a top prospect in two for the future on a team that many consider to be World Series contenders in the coming years.

The MLB Trade deadline is set for July 31.

The Major League Baseball All-Star game is scheduled for 1:30pm HST on Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio. The game will be televised locally on KHON2.