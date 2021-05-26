Report: Max Holloway to face Yair Rodriguez on July 17

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JULY 10: In this handout image provided by UFC, Max Holloway poses on the scale during the UFC 251 official weigh-in inside Flash Forum at UFC Fight Island on July 10, 2020 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

On the heels of perhaps his best performance during his storied MMA career, Max Holloway has been given a date for his next challenge.

The Waianae native will fight Yair Rodriguez on July 17 in a five-round featherweight main event, per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, who cited UFC president Dana White.

Holloway has a professional MMA record of 22-6, winning his most recent fight via unanimous decision over Calvin Kattar. Following the fight, Holloway expressed a desire to fight twice more in 2021. July’s fight against Rodriguez seems to align with Holloway’s desired timeline.

Rodriguez is 13-2 in his MMA career. The 28-year-old, who is considered an up-and-comer in the sport, has not fought since a victory over Jeremy Stephens on Oct. 18, 2019.

