Marcus Mariota to sign with Las Vegas Raiders

It appears that Marcus Mariota is headed to Las Vegas.

The former Saint Louis, Oregon and Tennessee Titans quarterback did not last long in free agency, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo says the Raiders are “pushing hard to close out a deal” with Mariota.

The #Raiders have had eyes on Marcus Mariota, the former #Titans first-round pick, for some time. Sounds like he has a landing spot. https://t.co/jgkwCHYddm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Mariota, the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner and second overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, threw for 13,207 yards and 76 touchdowns during his time with the Titans.

Mariota was eventually overtaken by Ryan Tannehill in Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season. On Sunday, Tannehill signed a four-year, $118 million extension with the Titans. Tannehill joined the Titans prior to the 2019 season via trade and was brought in to be Mariota’s backup.

Rapoport has also reported that the Raiders and Mariota have agreed to terms. Stay with KHON2 as this story will be updated.