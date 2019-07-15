Report: Lakers hiring former UH standout Phil Handy as assistant coach

Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly hired former University of Hawaii standout and Toronto Raptors assistant coach Phil Handy.

ESPN’s Marc Spears reported on Sunday that Handy has agreed to join head coach Frank Vogel’s coaching staff for 2019-20 NBA season.

The Lakers are hiring Phil Handy as an assistant coach, a source said. The former Raptors assistant will be at the front of the bench with the Lakers. He also coached in five straight NBA Finals winning two titles. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 14, 2019

According to Spears’s source source, the former Raptors assistant will be at the front of the bench with the Lakers.

Handy, has coached in five straight NBA Finals winning two titles, with his most recent run coming last season, where he helped guide Toronto the franchises first title in his only season with the team.

His first NBA Championship came in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. On that team of course, was LeBron James, who he will now be reunited with in Los Angeles.

This will be his second stint with the Lakers, as Handy served as a player-development coach in Los Angeles from 2011 to 2013, working closely with players like Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash and Pau Gasol.

The assistant coach has built a reputation of being one of the best skill-development coaches in the NBA.

I must give a lot of Credit to Coach Phil Handy who worked with Bron and Kyrie for the past 4 years in Cleveland and now the head development Coach for Toronto this year! Kawhi and Siakam are both playing the best basketball of their Careers!!! 🤔 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 26, 2019

Handy’s NBA Coaching Career:

Los Angeles Lakers

Development Coach 2011-2013

Cleveland Cavaliers

Development Coach 2013-2018

Toronto Raptors

Assistant Coach 2018-2019

Los Angeles Lakers

Assistant Coach 2019