Report: Jayden de Laura to start at quarterback for Washington State

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jayden de Laura

When the Nick Rolovich era at Washington State begins on Saturday in a road contest at Oregon State, true freshman Jayden de Laura, a 2020 Saint Louis alum, will be his starting quarterback.

Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review reports that sources confirm de Laura has won the starting quarterback competition for the Cougars.

de Laura, who won virtually every offensive player of the year award as a senior in 2019, including the Cover 2 Tommy Kaulukukui Award, threw for 3,725 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also ran for 372 yards and nine scores.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Kickoff between the Cougars and Beavers begins at 5:30 p.m. HST on Nov. 7. The game will be nationally televised on FS1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
DOUBLE SHAKAS
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories