Report: Jayden de Laura to start at quarterback for Washington State

When the Nick Rolovich era at Washington State begins on Saturday in a road contest at Oregon State, true freshman Jayden de Laura, a 2020 Saint Louis alum, will be his starting quarterback.

Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review reports that sources confirm de Laura has won the starting quarterback competition for the Cougars.

de Laura, who won virtually every offensive player of the year award as a senior in 2019, including the Cover 2 Tommy Kaulukukui Award, threw for 3,725 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also ran for 372 yards and nine scores.

Kickoff between the Cougars and Beavers begins at 5:30 p.m. HST on Nov. 7. The game will be nationally televised on FS1.