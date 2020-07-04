Report: Holloway/Volkanovski title fight promoted to main event of next week’s UFC 251 after Gilbert Burns tests positive for COVID-19

It appears that Max Holloway’s attempt to regain the featherweight championship at UFC 251 next Saturday will be under the main event spotlight.

The Waianae native’s highly anticipated rematch against champion Alexander Volkanovski which was scheduled to be the co-main event. It will be now be the new headliner after the original main event of Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns was scratched after Burns tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

MMAJunkie’s John Morgan reported on Friday night that despite welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington offering to step in to face the champion Usman, the UFC decided to postpone the bout and promote Holloway/Volkanovski to the main event.

Holloway and his team spent the last 48 hours in Las Vegas and left for Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Friday evening.

Morgan then spoke with former featherweight champion Holloway prior to both the reporter and the fighter leaving Nevada.

“Nothing changes. I feel like we were already the main event,” Holloway told Morgan.

Holloway (21-5 MMA) and Volkanovski originally met at December’s UFC 245 event in Las Vegas, with the Australian emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision.

UFC 251 at ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi is scheduled for Saturday, July 11.

Holloway’s bout will be part of the main card which starts at 4 p.m. HST on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Kailua’s Martin Day will face Davey Grant in a bantamweight bout in the early preliminary card that begins at noon HST on ESPN.