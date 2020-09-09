Renowned MMA trainer and Waianae native Charles Kipilii continues to win every day following battle against substance abuse

Renowned mixed martial arts trainer and Waianae native Charles Kipilii used to live with such a reckless abandon that he understood each day could be his last.

“There was a time in my life when I was younger, just the lifestyle I was living, I had it in my head that I was either gonna end up in prison or dead already,” he told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “It was just where I accepted it too, like I never, ever thought I would be where I am right now. Ever.”

After surviving the fight of his life against drugs and violence seven years ago, Kipilii decided to turn his life around for good.

“When I got shot, I kind of thought I was still taking things for granted,” he said. “Still going out partying, still doing drugs, still getting into bad stuff and then when I got stabbed, I was in critical condition at that time. That’s kind of when I woke up. I was just kind of telling myself I don’t think God will give me too much more chances.

“It was hurting me that I was hurting everybody. That was kind of like what woke me up.”

Along with Rylan Lizares of Gracie Technics, Kipilii started Hawaii Elite MMA in 2015. It has since relocated to Waipahu. During his years at Hawaii Elite, Kipilii has guided six different fighters to the UFC, with more than a dozen into other major promotions such as Bellator, the PFL and ONE Championship. Some of Kipilii’s most prominent students include the likes of Max Holloway, Louis Smolka, Dustin Kimura and Russell Doane. Every time a protégé of his enters the cage, it signals a victory for how far both Kipilii and his fighters have come.

“Sometimes, I can just be sitting in my gym alone looking at my gym. It’s huge. I started training guys at my house,” Kipilii said. “I feel like once they sign a contract with a big organization I feel like yeah, it’s a victory. I’m so happy.”

This Saturday, two of Kipilii’s fighters will be in featured bouts, as Tyson Nam will fight in the UFC and Keoni Diggs makes another Bellator appearance.

Nam is currently scheduled to be on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 10, which will be streamed on ESPN+ at 11 a.m. HST and takes place at the UFC Apex. The order of the fights has yet to be released. The main card will be headlined by a women’s strawweight bout between Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill. Nam, who has a career MMA record of 19-11-1 overall, will face Matthew Christopher Schnell (14-5) in his fourth career UFC fight. It will be the 30th UFC fight for those who have trained under Kipilii.

Diggs, meanwhile, makes his Bellator main card debut against Derek Campos at Bellator 246 in Ucansville, Conn. The main event features the men’s bantamweight title fight between Juan Archuleta and Patchy Mix. The card, which takes place at the Mohegan Sun Arena, will be streamed on DAZN, starting at 11 a.m. HST.

No matter how his fighters do on Saturday, every day that Kipilii wakes up is considered a victory in his book so long that he stays clean. He says that if he can turn his life around, so can anyone else struggling with substance abuse.

“Bottom line is if the person really like do ‘em, it’s all on the person, because I never thought I’d be where I am today,” he said. “I turned it around, so if I can, and I feel like I was the worst of the worst, I think anybody can.”

#HawaiiMMA Schedule

Friday

Legacy Fighting Alliance: LFA 91- Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Josh Quinlan (Kauai) vs. Peter Keepers – 3pm HST – UFC Fight Pass

Saturday

Bellator MMA: Bellator 246 – Uncasville, Connecticut

Ty Gwerter (O’ahu) vs. George Tokkos – Prelims – 3:15pm HST – Bellator App

Keoni Diggs (O’ahu) vs. Derek Campos – Main Card – 4:00pm HST – Bellator App

UFC: UFC Fight Night – Las Vegas, Nevada

Tyson Nam (O’ahu) vs. Matt Schnell – Prelims – 2:00pm HST – ESPN+