Remembering Reagan Mauia’s breakthrough from UH reserve nose guard to NFL Draft pick at fullback

Reagan Mauia was a walk-on for the University of Hawaii football team in 2005 when he got his first offensive reps in practice. Once he got an opportunity, he ran with it all the way to the NFL.

Mauia, who is from Samoa but was raised in Oakland, Calif., joined UH as a nose guard from San Joaquin Delta College and saw little time on the field during his junior season.

As the Warriors faced a running back shortage on the scout team heading into the tail end of the season, Mauia volunteered his services.

“I asked coach if I can help them out on the scout team,” he recalled to KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “(Former UH assistant) coach Jeff Reienebold, he was like ‘Yeah man, go ahead.”

Little did anyone know at the time, but it set the stage for a transformation that culminated in an NFL career for Mauia.

“He comes down, and the first time he gets the ball, he runs right through (former UH standout linebacker) Solomon Elimimian,” Reienebold recalled. “He ran right through him, he got to the edge. … We had little cornerbacks at the time and they were making business decisions on the perimeter. It was a phenomenon. (Former Hawaii head coach) June (Jones) watched the tape, said that day ‘That kid’s a running back.’”

Mauia ran the ball 10 times for 56 yards and a touchdown in a 49-38 victory over San Diego State in the 2005 season finale.

Following the season, Jones told Mauia that he saw untapped potential in a full-time conversion to fullback.

“He said ‘Reagan, I really think you can play fullback at the next level.’ When he told me that, it took my self-belief another dimension, to another realm,” Mauia recalled. “He really thinks I can play this position in the NFL? OK. What do I gotta do?”

GLENDALE, AZ – SEPTEMBER 26: Fullback Reagan Maui’a #45 of the Arizona Cardinals watches from the sidelines during the NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 26, 2010 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Raiders 24-23. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Mauia got to work that offseason and lost 60 pounds to prepare himself for the increased workload. The Warriors went 11-3 in 2006 as Mauia scored four touchdowns and proved his versatility as a runner, pass catcher and blocker.

During the pre-draft process in 2007, Mauia garnered much attention by running through a wall at trainer Chad Ikei’s gym in Arizona. The original video gained traction and was featured on the likes of ESPN and Sports Illustrated.

“I was viral before viral was viral,” Mauia joked. “I take off first yard, I still remember taking my first step, and my mind was like ‘If I don’t go through this, oh man, that would be so embarrassing.’”

Mauia was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the sixth round as the 181st overall selection of the 2007 NFL Draft. He was primarily a blocking fullback, finishing with five career rushing yards and 44 receiving yards. He played in the league for six years, suiting up for the Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals.

Mauia, who is now a father of five, continues to reside in Arizona. Through the Reafan Mauia Foundation, he holds multiple camps a year.

Looking back at his football career, Mauia is glad he spoke up at practice that fateful day in Manoa. Every opportunity he received following it was a result of standing up for himself.

“Once you commit to anything you do, it doesn’t matter who or what is in front of you. You gotta go through it. We all got it. We all have it,” he said. “If I got scared and stopped and questioned myself, I don’t think I’d be sitting here talking.”