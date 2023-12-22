Defending champions no more.

In spite of a furious rally in the second half, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team fell to Georgia Tech 73-68 in the semifinals of the Diamond Head Classic on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii fell to 8-3 overall for the 2023-2024 season and will face TCU in the third place game on Sunday at 1:30 p.m., while Georgia Tech, also 8-3, advances to face Nevada in the championship game at 4 p.m. in the following game.

Georgia Tech took a 43-27 lead at halftime after closing the opening 20 minutes on an 8-0 run. The Yellow Jackets took a commanding 52-31 lead with 16:24 left.

From there, Hawaii went on a surreal 19-0 run, which spanned 8:16 of game time. The Rainbow Warriors briefly took a 59-58 lead on Bernardo Da Silva’s free throw with 4:35 left, but Georgia Tech took the lead for good 16 seconds later on a putback by Baye Ndongo. The Rainbow Warriors were outrebounded 46-28 by the Yellow Jackets, who snatched 15 offensive boards to Hawaii’s seven.

Ndongo had a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds, both game highs, before fouling out with 10 seconds left.

For Hawaii, JoVon McClanahan had a team-high 19 points and game-high eight assists compared to just one turnover.