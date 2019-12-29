Reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger holds camp at Mid-Pacific

Cody Bellinger has lived a charmed baseball life thus far.

At 24, the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder already has a Gold Glove, National League MVP and Rookie of the Year award under his belt, in addition to two World Series appearances.

On Saturday, Bellinger was on Oahu holding a camp with Team Kado Baseball at Mid-Pacific. The young Bellinger is not far removed from his youth baseball days.

“It’s important,” Bellinger said of giving back. “This is the first thing that I’ve done, technically, with the kids since I’ve been in the big leagues. I’m excited to come out and I think I’m really gonna enjoy it. Probably the first of many.”

Bellinger was there with a handful of pro players from Hawaii like Jordan Yamamoto, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Rico Garcia. He led groups of kids ranging from grades 1-8 in drills and took some time to speak to campers. Bellinger’s father, Clay, was also present. Clay Bellinger played in the majors from 1999 to 2002.

“In the big leagues, you forget that because it is a job, you’re still playing the same game that these kids are playing,” Cody Bellinger said. “So it’s gonna be nice to just remember that and watch these kids have fun.”

Bellinger says he’s taken just a small amount of time to reflect on a milestone 2019 season. He simply can’t take his mind off getting back to the World Series and winning it, one of the few things he has yet to accomplish in his storied career.

“That’s the only thing that we have to do, so I know all the players are excited to get back out and get this thing rolling again, man,” he said. “It’s really fun the kind of group we got out there so it’s fun to get it going again.”