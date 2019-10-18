Red Sox release former University of Hawaii pitcher Steven Wright

DETROIT, MI – JULY 7: Closer Steven Wright #35 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning at Comerica Park on July 7, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. The Red Sox defeated the Tigers 10-6. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox released veteran pitcher Steven Wright on Friday. Wright, a former University of Hawaii right handed pitcher had spent his entire major league career with the Red Sox.

35-year-old Wright was suspended for the first 80 games of the 2018 season for violating the league’s PED policy. Wright has struggled with numerous injuries over his career. He was also suspended in March of 2018 for violating the league’s domestic violence policy.

Wright, a knuckleball pitcher is owed roughly 1.5 million for the 2020 season.

Wright’s best season was in 2016 when he started 24 games, posted a 3.33 ERA and was named to the All-Star team.