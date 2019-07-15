Red Sox place former ‘Bows pitcher Steven Wright on 10-day disabled list

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Steven Wright_153041

Steven Wright

The Boston Red Sox have placed knuckleballer Steven Wright on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right foot a day after he was hit with a line drive by Dodgers infielder Max Muncy.

The move was made before Sunday night’s series finale against Los Angeles at Fenway Park.

Wright, a former All-Star was an All-American at the University of Hawaii in his junior season of 2006. He Went 11-2 in 15 starts on the mound, finished with a 2.30 ERA, and had 123 strikeouts in 109.2 innings pitched before declaring for the MLB Draft.

With Wright being placed on the IL, Boston added right-hander Andrew Cashner to the active roster.

The Red Sox acquired the 32-year-old Cashner from Baltimore on Saturday for two minor leaguers. He’s expected to make his first start for Boston on Tuesday in Fenway against Toronto.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story