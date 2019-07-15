Red Sox place former ‘Bows pitcher Steven Wright on 10-day disabled list

The Boston Red Sox have placed knuckleballer Steven Wright on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right foot a day after he was hit with a line drive by Dodgers infielder Max Muncy.

The move was made before Sunday night’s series finale against Los Angeles at Fenway Park.

Red Sox place Steven Wright on IL, add Andrew Cashner to active roster. https://t.co/zG0ZCb9xPb pic.twitter.com/Gvq8jZCh67 — Boston.com Red Sox News (@BDCSox) July 14, 2019

Wright, a former All-Star was an All-American at the University of Hawaii in his junior season of 2006. He Went 11-2 in 15 starts on the mound, finished with a 2.30 ERA, and had 123 strikeouts in 109.2 innings pitched before declaring for the MLB Draft.



With Wright being placed on the IL, Boston added right-hander Andrew Cashner to the active roster.

The Red Sox acquired the 32-year-old Cashner from Baltimore on Saturday for two minor leaguers. He’s expected to make his first start for Boston on Tuesday in Fenway against Toronto.