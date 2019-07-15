Red Sox place former ‘Bows pitcher Steven Wright on 10-day disabled list

The Boston Red Sox have placed knuckleballer Steven Wright on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right foot a day after he was hit with a line drive by Dodgers infielder Max Muncy.
The move was made before Sunday night’s series finale against Los Angeles at Fenway Park.
Wright, a former All-Star was an All-American at the University of Hawaii in his junior season of 2006. He Went 11-2 in 15 starts on the mound, finished with a 2.30 ERA, and had 123 strikeouts in 109.2 innings pitched before declaring for the MLB Draft.
With Wright being placed on the IL, Boston added right-hander Andrew Cashner to the active roster.
The Red Sox acquired the 32-year-old Cashner from Baltimore on Saturday for two minor leaguers. He’s expected to make his first start for Boston on Tuesday in Fenway against Toronto.