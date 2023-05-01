A program record six players from the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team were selected to the NCA/AVCA All-America team on Monday, including three on the first team.

The Rainbow Warriors were represented by setter Jakob Thelle, opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias, and middle blocker Guilherme Voss on the first team with outside hitter Spyros Chakas on the second team, while outside hitter Chaz Galloway and libero Brett Sheward were tabbed as honorable mention.

This year marks the seventh consecutive year in which at least four UH players received All-America recognition. The previous single season high was five players honored in 2015, ’18, ’19, and ’21.

National Coach of the year will be announced on Tuesday with the National Player of the Year award being revealed on Wednesday.

For the senior setter Thelle, it’s his third All-America honor and second straight first-team selection. The two-time Big West Player of the Year, leads the nation in assists per set (10.73) while navigating as the floor captain for an offense that hit .373 as a team for the season.

Mouchlias, who was an honorable mention pick last season leads the team in kills (3.96/set), which ranks No. 8 nationally.

Voss, a second team pick in 2022 ranks No. 5 nationally in blocks per set (1.16) while also averaging 1.71 kills per set on a team-best .556 hitting.

The Rainbow Warriors open play in the NCAA National Championship Tournament in the semifinal round on Thursday. UH will face the winner of Penn State and Ohio State at 1:30 pm HST on NCAA.Com with a radio broadcast available via ESPN Honolulu.

The National Championship match is scheduled for Saturday at 11:00 am HST on ESPN2.