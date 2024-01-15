With its partnership with companies such as Adidas, Riddell, Panini, Bodyarmor and more, as well as the comprehensive experience it provides its players beyond the field, the Polynesian Bowl is viewed in the industry as the most desirable high school football All-Star game in the country.

The game, which has been around since 2017, has aimed to display the nation’s best players, particularly those with Polynesian descent. It also features dozens of players from Hawaii each year.

In 2024, a total of seven University of Hawaii signees will compete in the game, a Rainbow Warrior record.

“We’ve been doing this for seven years and we have some of the best quality football players in the nation. For the University of Hawaii to have seven players, I remember there were years where I’m not sure we had one or there was a couple, but to have seven, it shows the quality of Timmy Chang, Chris Brown, this football staff in terms of recruiting nationally, recruiting locally and recruiting quality players,” said Polynesian Bowl director of football operations Rich Miano.

The full list of future Rainbow Warriors is below:

Micah Alejado, quarterback, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

Tui Muti, offensive lineman, Punahou

Alika Cavaco-Amoy, linebacker, Punahou

Josh Tavui, offensive lineman, Campbell

Nazaiah Caravallo, defensive lineman, Kamehameha

Tristan Waiamau-Galindo, defensive lineman, Kamehameha

Noah Wily, linebacker, Saint Louis

“I think all of those guys in this game want to make a good name for ourselves in this game, and really good,” said Alejado, the lone member of the bunch who is already enrolled at UH. “I want to represent Hawaii well, finishing my last high school game at home in front of my family.”

Added Muti: “It means more than just us being on the team. It means that we’re representing the state. And what better way to represent the state in playing the biggest game of high school on this island? That means something.”