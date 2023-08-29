In the run-and-shoot offense, receivers will certainly get their opportunities to shine in the pass-happy offense.

But as the University of Hawaii football team began its 2023 campaign with a new offensive playbook and a receiver group that was largely unproven, a cloud of mystery hung over the offense, particularly the quarterback and wide receiver units.

Although the Rainbow Warriors narrowly fell short against Vanderbilt, quarterback Brayden Schager and his receivers showed they’re up for the task in 2023 and beyond.

A pair of receivers in redshirt freshman Pofele Ashlock and Kansas transfer Steven McBride were the early standouts in UH’s new look offense. Ashlock, playing in his first college game, caught seven passes for 127 yards and a touchdown, earning Mountain West Freshman of the Week honors.

Meanwhile, McBride hauled in two touchdowns among his seven receptions for 98 yards.

“Just to go out there and perform that way I had did, it’s been a long time coming for me and honestly, to just go out there and put out the performance I had been holding in since high school, I feel like I got to portray it to everyone, what I’m really about,” said Ashlock, a lightly-recruited player out of Trinity High School in Euless, Tx. “Really excited for this year and really excited for everything that comes for Hawaii football.”

McBride played in 24 games for Kansas, making two starts in three seasons. Although he caught 21 passes for 128 yards as a Jayhawk, he did not score any touchdowns during his time at KU. On Saturday, he scored twice. He became the recipient of the first “Schager bomb” of the year, a 45-yard touchdown on fourth-and-4.

“It’s been a long time coming for me. Going through ups and downs, twists and turns. I really wanted to show myself and who I really am and prove myself that I’m worth being here,” McBride said on Monday. “It was a blessing being in that position.”

As Hawaii prepares for a shortened game week, concluding with its home opener against Stanford on Friday, head coach Timmy Chang believes theres more room for other receivers to make an impact.

“We got a good core of receivers, and no one knows none of them until they start playing. Once they start playing, you’re gonna know some of these guys and get familiar with their names,” Chang said. “If they keep playing well, they’ll get national recognition. I’m really excited about our guys. Young guys that we’ll develop here and really get locked in.

“Over the years you’ve seen different receivers, when they’re on, they can be on one week and the next week the ball goes somewhere else. Some of the really special ones have had consecutive weeks of really good lines and stats and those type of things, but at this point where we are, we really just want them to get better at doing their job. I think we have a lot of depth in there, but the depth always has to be consistent so the quarterback knows they’re gonna be in the places they need to be. We got some guys that can go and I’m excited about it. I’ve been excited about it. I think now, people just get to see it.