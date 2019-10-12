Ray Cooper III punches ticket to PFL welterweight finale for 2nd-straight year

For the second-straight year, Ray Cooper III is in the Pro Fighters League welterweight final.

The Pearl City native advanced to the PFL 170-pound final after defeating both Sadibou Sy (majority draw – tiebreaker for Cooper) and Chris Curtis (second round knockout.)

Cooper, 26, was originally set to to fight defending PFL champion Magomed Magomedkerimov in tonight’s semi finals but the Dagestan native was forced to withdraw due to illness following his decision victory over Curtis in the quarterfinals.

Cooper made quick work of Curtis in the semi finals with a vicious right hook less than 15 seconds into Round 2 to send Curtis crashing to the canvas.

Cooper will take on Michaud later in the PFL welterweight final set for Tuesday, December 31st.