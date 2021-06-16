Ray Cooper III misses weight; docked point ahead of PFL co-main event matchup against Nikolai Aleksakhin

Hawaii’s Ray Cooper III missed weight ahead of Thursday’s PFL 5 co-main event against Nikolai Aleksakhin, tipping the scales at 171.8 pounds, missing the 170 pound limit.

As a result, Cooper III will lose a point, bringing his season point total to five, and he cannot earn any points regardless of outcome as he looks to secure a return trip to the PFL post season as the top four fighters after two fights advance into the playoffs. Cooper is currently second behind Rory Macdonald’s six points but with the inability to gain points could be faced with having to beat Aleksakhin in order to remain in the tournament.

Alesakhin, who weighed in at 169 pounds and earned an automatic three points, taking him to four for the season and can earn bonus points should he win by stoppage.

2021 PFL WELTERWEIGHT STANDINGS

In the co-main event, welterweight star and former world champion Rory “The Red King” MacDonald will try to book his spot in the PFL playoffs when he faces Brazilian veteran Gleison Tibau.

MacDonald, widely considered as one of the best 170-pounders in the world, weighed in at 171 pounds, as he looks to follow up on his dominant victory at PFL 2 earlier in the season. Tibau, meanwhile, came in at 170.6 pounds, and will try to get back on track and keep his PFL season alive.

Also on the card is 2019 PFL Light Heavyweight Champion Emiliano Sordi, who came in at 205 pounds, will try to move one step closer to another PFL championship run when he meets Dan Spohn, who weighed in at 205.6 pounds.

OFFICIAL PFL 5 WEIGH-IN RESULTS:

ESPN2 Card – 3:00pm HST

Welterweight Bout

Rory MacDonald 171 lbs vs. Gleison Tibau 170.6 lbs

Welterweight Bout

Ray Cooper III 171.8 lbs vs. Nikolai Aleksakhin 169 lbs

Light Heavyweight Bout

Emiliano Sordi 205 lbs vs. Dan Spohn 205.6 lbs

Light Heavyweight Bout

Cezar Ferreira 205.4 lbs vs Chris Camozzi 204.6 lbs

ESPN+ Card

Light Heavyweight Bout

Antonio Carlos Jr 205 lbs vs. Vinny Magalhaes 204 lbs

Light Heavyweight Bout

Marthin Hamlet 205.6 lbs vs. Cory Hendricks 205.6 lbs

Welterweight Bout

Joao Zeferino 171 lbs vs. Jason Ponet 169.4 lbs

Welterweight Bout

Magomed Magomedkerimov 171 lbs vs. Curtis Millender 170.6 lbs

Light Heavyweight Bout

Tom Lawlor 203.6 lbs vs. Jordan Young 206 lbs

Welterweight Bout

Sadibou Sy 170 lbs vs Aleksei Kunchenko 169.6 lbs