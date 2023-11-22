Hawaii’s Ray Cooper III is set to make his Professional Fighters League (PFL) return as the two-time welterweight champion will make his middleweight debut on Friday.

Cooper, will face-off with former UFC contender Derek Brunson on the main card of the PFL 10 event in Washington, D.C. marking as Cooper’s first fight in 16 months.

The Pearl City native, has been away from action due to prolonged contract negotiations. Now, the 30-year-old knockout artist is eager to showcase his skills again. “I missed it. It’s just, you know, like anything else. Just like when you go to college and you miss home. This is what I feel like. I just miss home and it’s just something that I love to do,” Cooper said. He added, “There’s nothing that comes close to fighting. When you and another man is in there and you see who’s will is stronger.”

Regarding his upcoming bout with Brunson, Cooper expressed confidence against the former UFC contender, “It’s been a while, but I’m ready. I’ve been training and I’m ready to take him on. I don’t care who what things this guy did I fought plenty guys from the UFC, all these guys and I’m going to run him over on November 24.”

The highly anticipated bout is set to open the main card of PFL 10 beginning at 3 p.m. Hawaii time. Fans can catch the action live on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View.