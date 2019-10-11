Ray Cooper III makes weight ahead of PFL playoffs

Pearl City’s own Ray Cooper III is on weight and ready to put on a show Friday night in the Professional Fighters League Playoffs.

Cooper made the welterweight limit earlier today ahead of his bout against Sadibou Sy. A win over the Swedish fighter will secure the Hawaiian a spot in the semi finals.

In the PFL, the semi finals will also take place a couple hours later Thursday evening, meaning Cooper could potentially fight twice tomorrow night.

If he wins both fights, the 2010 PFL welterweight runner-up will fight in the championship match in December.

The first round of fights will take place on ESPN + at 1:30 p.m. HST with the main card and semi finals taking place on ESPN 2 at 3 p.m.